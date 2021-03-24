





Share this Story: No more vaccine appointments available at Kingston-region pharmacies

No more vaccine appointments available at Kingston-region pharmacies Supplied Photo

Article content Pharmacies in the Kingston region are no longer booking appointments for the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, as all regional doses have been spoken for. Now, pharmacies are adding names to wait-lists as they await more doses from the provincial government. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No more vaccine appointments available at Kingston-region pharmacies Back to video According to Jen Baker, co-owner and pharmacist at Pharmasave Loyalist Pharmacy in Amherstview and the chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, having all of the appointments booked locally is both good news and bittersweet. More than 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will have been given out at the 46 pharmacies across the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region as one of three Ontario health units that participated in the province’s pilot to integrate pharmacies into its vaccine rollout plan. Those vaccines will all be administered before the vaccine batch’s April 2 expiry date, which means that no dose went to waste.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s a pretty big accomplishment, with the number of doses that came through,” Baker said. Baker described the past two weeks as “the sprint to start out what will be a marathon.” “As we settle in with the reordering information, we’ll be able to kind of settle into a more normal pace,” she said. “But the incentive to get as many doses through as quickly as possible to ensure that every pharmacy had no dose wasted by the best before date on the batch that we received felt like a bit of a sprint to start out the process.” When the pilot first launched, vaccines were limited to those in the 60 to 64 year age range. That age restriction left some regional pharmacies concerned they might not be able find enough people to receive the vaccine before it expired. Many of those bookings were taken up by vaccine-seekers from outside the region. According to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the local health unit, approximately one-third of local pharmacy vaccine appointments have been booked by people living in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, Hastings Prince Edward and Ottawa health unit regions, areas that were not included in the pilot program. On Monday, eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine expanded to include anyone over the age of 60, but by then many appointments were booked for individuals from outside the Kingston region. “It is a little bittersweet that we booked in appointments for people out of region when we could have serviced the over-65 population in the region,” Baker admitted. “But we’re all trying to do what’s right, moving forward. We’re all trying to do what’s right and what’s fair.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Suzanne Garrett is a local pharmacist who started a website to inform KFL&A residents about where pharmacy COVID-19 vaccines were available. She has been updating www.ygkvax.com with information about where vaccine doses were still available, contact information and online booking platforms for individual participating pharmacies in the region, and is now providing information on which pharmacies are accepting names on wait-lists. She said Baker has been instrumental in bringing together the local pharmacists who were involved in the pilot program through regular group communications, which allowed Garrett to offer regular updates on vaccine availability to the public through her ygkvax.com project, a pro bono effort on Garrett’s part. “We are incredibly lucky to have a leader like Jen in our region,” Garrett said. “That’s what you need: a local person on the ground, connected with everyone and keeping everyone up to date.” While there is no definitive date on the horizon, Baker said pharmacies should begin receiving more vaccine doses sometime in April. More will be known once a delivery date, number of doses and a plan to distribute those doses is announced. With the expansion of the province’s pharmacy program to other health units, demand from travellers to the Kingston region should decrease. Until then, many pharmacies are keeping wait-lists on hand so they can notify people when doses are on hand.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Baker said she has upwards of 1,500 eligible individuals on the wait-list with her pharmacy alone who want to receive a dose once more are provided by the provincial government. Some of those who are 75 of age or older who qualify for vaccine clinic appointments in the region will drop off the list, she believes. “There’s no shortage of willing recipients,” she said. “Now we just need to get the vaccines to get the shots in arms.” Baker understands the frustration people may feel in trying to get through to pilot-participating pharmacies to get on wait-lists for vaccinations. She asked for patience from the public as pharmacists work to answer those calls, on top of the daily correspondence they need to do with doctors and patients. “We will return your calls,” she said. “Please be patient with us while we try and make sure we get you the best information as quickly as we can.” While pharmacists are feeling the strain of the extra workload, Baker said her professional community is honoured by how much trust the public has placed in pharmacists as health-care providers who are trained and equipped to participate in the historic rollout. “It’s something that I think when we all look back on it, when we have the time to do so … we’ll remember with pride but also with exhaustion.” mbalogh@postmedia.com •

We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston