No new cases of COVID-19 for second time this week

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region for the second time this week.

According to data released by public health on Thursday afternoon, with no new cases and three new recoveries, the regional total of active COVID-19 cases is down to 23.

Among previously reported cases, one new case of a variant of concern was identified in Thursday’s case numbers.

While public health, which also reported no new cases on Tuesday, is celebrating the encouraging case numbers, it is reminding residents to continue adhering to public health protocols and to screen for any symptoms of COVID-19.