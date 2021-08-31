No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday.

Among previously reported cases, one case of a variant of concern has been identified.

Public health reported that one additional case has been resolved, bringing the region to seven active cases of COVID-19.

Public health continues to encourage all those who are eligible to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 84.1 per cent of people 12 and over in the region have received a first dose of COVID-19, and 77.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Mobile clinic locations and available appointments are posted regularly on the public health website.