No new COVID-19 cases in Napanee long-term care outbreak

No new cases have been associated with an outbreak that was declared at a long-term care home in Napanee, officials from Lennox and Addington County said in a news release on Monday.

On March 25, the John M. Parrott Centre, a 168-bed that is owned and operated by Lennox and Addington County, was notified by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health about a single case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

As of Monday, all residents and most staff in the home have received negative COVID-19 test results, and staff and essential caregivers will continue to be swabbed for tests on the regular twice-weekly schedule established at the facility — one rapid antigen test and one PCR nasal swab test each week.

“The 26 residents who reside in the affected (resident home area) are staying in their rooms with staff and designated essential caregivers assisting them as usual,” the news release said. “These staff and essential caregivers are all wearing full PPE (gown, eye protection and mask).”

One case within any long-term care or retirement facility automatically triggers the declaration of an outbreak, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

“The outbreak is expected to be considered over on April 9, assuming no further positive cases develop,” the county’s news release said.