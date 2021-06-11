No new COVID cases in Kingston region

The local public health authority has reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region as of Friday afternoon.

Two people have recovered from the virus and since the last update one new variant of concern was identified in a previously reported case.

There are 11 active cases of the virus in the region.

“Please continue to stay safe and follow masking and physical distancing guidelines this weekend,” public health asked on Twitter.

There have only been two cases reported in the region since Sunday, and 11 so far this month. Of those, 10 were identified as variants of concern.

Meanwhile, about 70 per cent of residents 12 and over have received their first dose of vaccine.