No news COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases drop to 11

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Sunday afternoon.

KFL&A Public Health reported an additional five cases resolved, lowering the total number of active cases in the region to 11.

Among previously reported cases, two new variants of concern were identified.

Among previously reported cases, two new variants of concern were identified.

Public health is encouraging all adults who have not received their first vaccination to sign up for the daily standby lists as they reported many no-shows for vaccination appointments.