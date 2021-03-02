No public COVID-19 vaccine appointments available yet; five new cases in Kingston region Tuesday
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reminding area residents that vaccination appointments are not yet available to the public, even though public health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened on Monday.
The clinic will administer vaccines to individuals selected by local public health who have been identified in the priority groups in the province’s Phase 1 vaccine rollout.
On Tuesday, public health posted on social media asking people to stop calling the public health office for vaccine appointments.
“We are receiving a number of calls from the public looking for information on how to make a vaccine appointment or get on a waiting list,” a spokesperson for public health told the Whig-Standard in an email. “This is not available — the provincial booking system is not publicly available at this time.”
While public health is working with the province to test its online booking system, that system is not accessible to the public in the Kingston region yet.
“A select number of individuals are taking part in this pilot,” public health posted on Twitter.
“When the provincial booking system launches, we have to consider priority groups in the first phase as well as how much vaccine we have available to do first doses and how much needs to be used to complete second doses,” a spokesperson told the Whig-Standard.
Local public health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region on Tuesday.
The positive cases of a male under 10 years of age, a male in the 10 to 19 age range and a man and a woman in their 20s are all still under investigation.
A positive test result in a female in the 10 to 19 age range is the result of a close contact exposure to the virus.
Three cases have recovered, bringing the region’s total active cases to 11.