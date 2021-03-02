No public COVID-19 vaccine appointments available yet; five new cases in Kingston region Tuesday

The Whig-Standard
Mar 02, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read
A Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Catherine Hudson at the Invista Centre's COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, March 1, 2021. It's the first dose to be administered at the clinic. The vaccine clinic opened at 4 p.m. that day and will be administering vaccines to individuals selected by public health until the province's public booking system becomes available.
A Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Catherine Hudson at the Invista Centre's COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, March 1, 2021. It's the first dose to be administered at the clinic. The vaccine clinic opened at 4 p.m. that day and will be administering vaccines to individuals selected by public health until the province's public booking system becomes available. Supplied Photo

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reminding area residents that vaccination appointments are not yet available to the public, even though public health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened on Monday.

The clinic will administer vaccines to individuals selected by local public health who have been identified in the priority groups in the province’s Phase 1 vaccine rollout.

On Tuesday, public health posted on social media asking people to stop calling the public health office for vaccine appointments.

We are receiving a number of calls from the public looking for information on how to make a vaccine appointment or get on a waiting list,” a spokesperson for public health told the Whig-Standard in an email. “This is not available — the provincial booking system is not publicly available at this time.”

While public health is working with the province to test its online booking system, that system is not accessible to the public in the Kingston region yet.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“A select number of individuals are taking part in this pilot,” public health posted on Twitter.

When the provincial booking system launches, we have to consider priority groups in the first phase as well as how much vaccine we have available to do first doses and how much needs to be used to complete second doses,” a spokesperson told the Whig-Standard.

Local public health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region on Tuesday.

The positive cases of a male under 10 years of age, a male in the 10 to 19 age range and a man and a woman in their 20s are all still under investigation.

A positive test result in a female in the 10 to 19 age range is the result of a close contact exposure to the virus.

Three cases have recovered, bringing the region’s total active cases to 11.

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers