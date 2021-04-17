No random stops to enforce provincial restrictions: Kingston Police
Article content
Kingston Police will not be randomly stopping vehicles and pedestrians to enforce provincial public health restrictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Members of the Kingston Police will not be conducting random vehicle or pedestrian stops,” Chief Antje McNeely stated in a news release. “We will continue with traffic enforcement, engaging with members of the public and responding to calls for service, to keep our community safe. We will continue to do so in a fair and equitable manner.”
No random stops to enforce provincial restrictions: Kingston Police Back to video
On Friday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced that police across the province would have the power to ask individuals they stop out in the public why they left home and to provide their home address. If a person does not provide the information, they could be fined a minimum of $750 for a first offence.
“It is imperative that everyone limit their trips outside of the home to permitted purposes only, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, medical appointments, outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely,” Jones said during Friday’s news conference.
Kingston Police said they will fully review the new regulations when they are released by the government, but, right now, they won’t be changing their current strategy: “Complaint-driven or proactive, with the goal of gaining compliance.”
Advertisement
Article content
“It is important to reiterate that everyone in our community has a role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of COVID-19, and that includes staying at home unless for essential reasons, and practising public health guidelines,” McNeely said. “As always, we will be working collaboratively with the City of Kingston and (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington) Public Health in response to the ever-changing nature of this pandemic.
“Thank you to our members for keeping our community safe. Thank you to the citizens of Kingston for abiding by the stay-at-home order and doing your part in stopping the spread.”
Mayor Bryan Paterson told the Whig-Standard on Saturday morning that the new police enforcement powers was one of his main concerns from Friday’s announcement. He said he spoke to McNeely as soon as possible to confirm their plans.
“For the record, I fully support this decision,” he added on Twitter.
Advertisement
Article content
Kingston Police joins numerous other police forces, including Toronto Police, Niagara Regional Police, Ottawa Police, Peel Regional Police, and many more, who made the same decision on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Advertisement
Article content
When the OPP were asked if they would be intentionally stopping vehicles and pedestrians simply to check if individuals were in compliance with COVID-related restrictions, they replied Saturday morning that it was too soon to say because they hadn’t read the new legislation, but that their “officers will continue to rely on their experience, professionalism and discretion throughout this current phase of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
On Twitter Friday night, about 90 minutes after the news conference had ended, the provincial force stated that they would be enforcing the new measures and informed their followers of law enforcement’s new abilities.
Advertisement
Article content
“The OPP continues to provide public safety services to the communities we serve and supports the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during this pandemic,” OPP said in their statement. “We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures.”
In addition to enforcing restrictions on gatherings, one of the provincial force’s main roles will be on the provincial borders with Manitoba and Quebec. They said that starting Monday at midnight, they will have officers turning non-essential travellers around.
“Those not travelling for essential reasons will be refused entry,” the OPP said. “There are exceptions for work, medical care, transportation of goods and the exercising of treaty rights for Indigenous persons.”