Non-profit launching youth into tech careers arrives in Kingston

Article content NPower Canada, a charitable organization that aims to reduce poverty by addressing youth unemployment, has recently expanded its services to the Kingston area. The organization’s mission is to connect youth with stable employment in jobs requiring digital skills that have sustainable future prospects. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Non-profit launching youth into tech careers arrives in Kingston Back to video According to NPower Canada’s senior vice-president of programs and partnerships, Denisse Alejo, the non-profit equips youth for a wide range of tech jobs. “Currently, we’ve placed youth in areas like technical support specialists, customer service specialists and field and installation technicians,” Alejo told the Whig-Standard.

Article content “We are continuously diversifying what those roles could potentially look like and having those conversations with employers to really have our youth compete for those roles.” Youth between ages 17 to 30 accepted to NPower Canada’s complete 15 weeks of no-cost technical and professional skills programming delivered virtually in a half-day format. Participants also have the opportunity to earn industry certifications. After their training is complete, NPower Canada works to place participants into employment. According to the organization, more than 80 per cent of NPower Canada’s alumni have secured jobs in the technology sector. Andrew Reddin, chief operating officer at NPower Canada, credits the non-profit’s success in finding employment for its alumni to its unique relationship with employers. “Rather than falling into the trap of training for training sake, we always like to start by consulting with employers in each of the communities where we work to, in as much detail as possible, really understand their specific hiring needs are for early-career roles that require technical skills, and then those specific skills are that they need,” Reddin told the Whig-Standard in an interview. “That way, we can reverse engineer the program based on that intelligence.” The non-profit has seven years of experience under its belt and has grown from serving 87 youth in 2015 to an anticipated 1,570 youth this year. NPower Canada’s junior IT programs have also expanded to service other Ontario communities including Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, Hamilton and London.

Article content “We’re really excited to be able to bring our virtual workforce development program to Kingston, because there are definitely young people in the community, particularly since the pandemic hit, who don’t necessarily know what their next steps are,” Reddin said. Reddin said NPower Canada prioritizes serving low-income youth, BIPOC youth and women. “We really look at Kingston as a region where there is such diversity among the young people who live in the community, and like the other communities where we work across Canada, young people are really grappling with how to emerge from this very challenging time with a pathway towards a sustainable career,” Reddin said. Reddin added that NPower Canada is aware of a number of employers that are in need of junior-level tech talent, including companies the organization already works with in other regions. “Teleperformance is a firm that’s currently hiring technical support agents in Kingston and has hired more than 80 graduates from NPower Canada in the other communities where we currently work,” Reddin explained. “We really envision our role in Kingston to help be that connector so employers have a pool of reliable, motivated and enthusiastic talent they can draw upon,” Reddin said. “We’re also creating opportunities for youth so they can thrive in their communities, so they don’t have to leave their communities for other employment and so that they have access to careers that do have future prospects.” NPower Canada’s next program cycle begins in September. To apply, youth must fill out a brief online application form on the organization’s website. Those who wish to find out more about NPower Canada can visit npowercanada.ca.

