3D printer being used to make replica firearms found

Three people are facing charges after police say they were using a 3D printer to manufacture prohibited weapons in North Frontenac Township.

In early 2021, the Canadian Border Services Agency began investigating a specific case of importation of prohibited weapons into Canada, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release. They found that several deliveries of firearm parts were being sent to the same address.

The investigation continued, and on Wednesday, OPP officers from the Frontenac detachment, the OPP’s Street Crime Unit and the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at an address on Victory Lane in North Frontenac.

Three people were arrested at the scene. As they searched the residence, officers found a 3D printer in the process of manufacturing a handgun.

Nolan Pichette, 21, of Ottawa has been charged with two counts each of trafficking a firearm, failing to comply with a release order, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and careless storage of a firearm. He was held in police custody to appear in bail court in Kingston.

Anna Pichette, 61, of Admaston-Bromley Township has been charged with trafficking a firearm and two counts each of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Cory Benoit, 40, of Greater Madawaska Township has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anna Pichette and Cory Benoit were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Kingston at a later date.