Not a normal sunrise

PARHAM – It was a sunrise like no other.

The “ring of fire” that was the most hyped feature of Thursday morning’s annular solar eclipse was visible in areas father north, but the Kingston area did get to see a partial eclipse.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth but is too far from the earth in its orbit to completely cover the entire sun and leaves the outer edge of the sun visible.

From Kingston, the moon covered more than 80 per cent of the sun at the peak of the eclipse just after 5:39 a.m., but the event actually began when the sun was still below the horizon.

When the sun rose just before 5:22 a.m. it was the two horns of the crescent that could be seen first.

Like always, Thursday’s solar eclipse was part of a pair of eclipses and was preceded by the partial lunar eclipse on May 26.

The next partial solar eclipse that will be visible from Kingston is to happen on Oct. 14, 2023.

A total solar eclipse is to be visible from Kingston in early April 2024.

Photo by Julia McKay / The Whig-Standard