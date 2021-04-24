Number of COVID variant cases in Kingston area hits 300

Article content

The area’s public health agency is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston area, five of which were determined to be variants of concern. This brings the total number of variant cases found in the Kingston region to 300.

There are currently 71 active cases of the virus in the Kingston region. There have been 1,221 cases since the start of the pandemic, two local people have died and 70 health-care workers have battled the virus.

Of Saturday’s new cases, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health said they are still investigating how three men and four women contracted the virus, while a man and two women in the same age group contracted it through an identified outbreak. A fifth man contracted the virus from a close contact.

A girl in her teens contract the virus from a close contact and how a man in his 40s contracted it is still being investigated.

The agency said that 13 individuals have recovered from the virus since Friday. The COVID-19 in the KFLA Region dashboard shows that 69,501 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 3,789 have received the second dose.