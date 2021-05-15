Number of new COVID cases remains in single digits for fourth straight day

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington remained in single digits for a fourth straight day on Saturday.

Public health has reported six new cases of the virus found in the region, which has seen 1,478 cases since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 80 active cases, and since the agency’s last update on Friday, 24 people have recovered and 16 new variants of concern have been identified.

None of the new cases are directly connected to any of the region’s five active outbreaks.

Public health contact tracers are investigating how four of the six new cases contracted the virus. Of those three, two are men in their 30s and two are girls under 10 years old.

Contact tracers have determined that a man and woman between the ages of 18 and 29 contract the virus from a close contact.

Provincially, 2,584 new cases of the virus were identified with the help of over 42,300 tests.