Oglaza to become Kingston region's medical officer of health

Dr. Piotr Oglaza has been announced as the new medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The KFL&A Board of Health announced in a news release on Wednesday that Oglaza had been selected to take on the role of the Kingston area’s medical officer of health and will begin his tenure on Oct. 18.

Oglaza will be filling big shoes, as he is replacing former medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore, who left the position in June to work as Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Oglaza will be filling big shoes, as he is replacing former medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore, who left the position in June to work as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

Currently, Oglaza serves as medical officer of health at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and has been in the position since 2018. Previously, he worked locally in the KFL&A region as a rural family physician in Verona and Sharbot Lake, and as a public health inspector in southeastern Ontario.

According to a news release from local public health, Oglaza’s diverse and extensive knowledge in public health programming and experience in rural communities made him stand out amongst the pool of candidates.

“Throughout the selection process, it became evident that Dr. Oglaza has not only the professional skills and experience required in this challenging role, but also a strong vision focused on improving the quality of health for residents of our region,” Linda Murray, acting CEO at KFL&A Public Health, said in the news release.

“We are confident Dr. Oglaza will serve our community with the care, passion and scientific expertise our residents have come to expect from their medical officer of health.”

In a Hastings Prince Edward Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, board chair Jo-Anne Albert, announced that Oglaza would be taking on the new role in KFL&A, and thanked him for his work.

“We heartily thank Dr. Oglaza for his unwavering dedication and tireless work,” Albert said.

According to Albert, Oglaza will stay on as medical officer of health in Hastings Prince Edward until Oct. 15.

Until Oglaza’s arrival in October, current associate medical officer of health Dr. Hugh Guan will stay on in the role, and Murray will continue on as acting CEO.