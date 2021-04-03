One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston area Saturday

The Whig-Standard
Apr 03, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

That case is a female in the 10- to 19-year-old age range, who contracted the virus via close contact.

Four other cases have recovered, and four variant of concern cases were identified.

The region is sitting at 61 active cases.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers