One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region

Article content

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Tuesday.

The reported case was a male between the ages of 18 to 29 and is currently investigation as to the source of transmission.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Back to video

Among previously reported cases, two new variants of concerns have been identified.

With no additional cases resolved, there are now 11 active cases in the region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with booked appointments available at the Beechgrove Clinic, and mobile pop-up clinics going on throughout the week. All available clinics are posted on the KFL&A Public Health Twitter page and are available through its website.