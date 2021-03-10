One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Wednesday

Article content

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in a female in the 10 to 19 age category on Wednesday.

Two other cases have resolved, bringing the region’s total active cases to 20.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Wednesday Back to video

Three of the 12 cases linked to an outbreak at Tiny Hoppers Kingston West Early Learning Centre are listed as resolved on local public health’s COVID-19 web dashboard. Eight of those cases were among staff and four were children at the licensed child-care centre.