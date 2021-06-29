One new case of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region

One new case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area.

The case was reported in a woman in her 20s and is currently under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

Four additional cases have been resolved, bringing the number of active cases in the region down to four.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated and to continue complying with public health orders as the province moves into Stage 2 of the reopening process on June 30.