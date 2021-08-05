One new case of COVID-19 reported; pop-up vaccination clinics opening

Article content

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Thursday.

The case was a confirmed close contact transmission and was reported to be a female between the ages of 18 and 29.

Among previously reported cases, one new case of a variant of concern was reported.

There are now seven active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get both doses of vaccines and will be holding mobile pop-up clinics throughout the Kingston region over the weekend for those 12 and over.

The mobile clinics will be at the Kingston Fire and Rescue station in Glenburnie from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday; at Confederation Park in Kingston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday,; and at the Memorial Centre Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.