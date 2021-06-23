One new case of COVID in the region

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston and Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington region on Wednesday.

The most recent, local case of COVID-19 has been found in a woman in her 40s.

One new case of COVID in the region

Public health said how the woman contracted the virus is still under investigation. Another case of the virus has been resolved, leaving 10 active cases in the region.

Of the 10 cases, two people are in hospital. One of those patients is being treated in the intensive care unit. Kingston Health Sciences Centre is currently treating nine COVID-positive patients from within the region which includes most of eastern Ontario. Four of those patients are in the ICU and the remainder are in acute care.

The region has had 1,556 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

More than 75 per cent of the population 12-and-over have received their first dose of the vaccine and 24.6 per cent have received their second dose.