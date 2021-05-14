Online help to continue for Kingston businesses

Article content

KINGSTON — The city’s economic development agency is extending its participation in a program to help local businesses with marketing.

The partnership with Digital Main Street, which has been extended until June, is designed to help businesses connect with their clients through e-commerce, content creation, search engine optimization and social media.

“Our partnership with Digital Main Street has made a tremendous impact for Kingston businesses,” Chris Morris, digital business adviser at Kingston Economic Development Corporation, said in a news release about the program.

“Although the program started long before COVID-19 was a threat, it’s proved to be an essential resource to help our businesses communicate and serve customers while restrictions are in place. They will also be better positioned to thrive in this global economy going forward.”

The partnership with Digital Main Street began in 2019 and has provided more than 350 one-on-one consultation with businesses and attracted more than $200,000 in grants to help businesses improve their online presence.

“Digital Main Street has been quite instrumental in helping me to upgrade and enhance my digital footprint,” Paulette Guelph of Trendsetter Hair Clinic said. “The timing for this type of initiative and support could not have been any better.”

More details about the program can be found at KEDCO’s website.