Only four active cases of COVID-19 remain in Kingston region

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Tuesday.

With two previous cases deemed resolved, there are now only four active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

Public health is reminding residents to continue complying with public health regulations by wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.