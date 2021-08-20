Only four weeks left to complete Cat Trail Quest
KINGSTON — The end is near with only a month left in the Cat Trail Quest, a fundraising event that sees participants take part in a scavenger hunt along the Cataraqui Trail.
With three levels, participants can use a bike or their feet, on their own or as a family, to find clues to fill their passports — all while enjoying the outdoors and the beauty of the recreational trail.
All funds raised from the hunt will go towards trail maintenance.
The Friends of the Cataraqui Trail have created an online survey at cataraquitrail.ca, where trail users, both those participating in the quest and those who aren’t, can indicate where they feel maintenance is most needed.
According to Cataraqui Conservation, the Cat Trail Quest started on June 1 and the first person to complete the quest did it all in the first day.
The quest clues are within three kilometres of a parking area to make it easier for hikers.
Passports are provided, in both English and French, after registration to provide guidance on how to start the quest.
Cataraqui Conservation and the Friends of the Cataraqui Trail are asking participants to not spoil the quest for others by sharing photos, clues or your passport on social media. To that end, they’ve posted “I found it!” signs near the clues that people are welcome to be photographed with.
To participate, register online for the Cat Trail Quest at cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/cat-trail-quest to download a passport and information.
Follow the guidance in the passport, look for clues, complete the activities, then go back to the website, click on the “Complete Quest” button and answer the question correctly to complete the Quest.
Prizes can be picked up on Cataraqui Trail Day, Saturday, Sept. 25.
Cataraqui Conservation reminds everyone to be “respectful to other Cataraqui Trail users by following all (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health) COVID-19 guidelines, such as physical distancing, limiting group size, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is not possible, staying home if you or a family member is not well, and practising safe hygiene. Leave no trace — pack in and pack out — and dogs must be on a leash at all times.”