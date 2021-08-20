Only four weeks left to complete Cat Trail Quest

Article content

KINGSTON — The end is near with only a month left in the Cat Trail Quest, a fundraising event that sees participants take part in a scavenger hunt along the Cataraqui Trail.

With three levels, participants can use a bike or their feet, on their own or as a family, to find clues to fill their passports — all while enjoying the outdoors and the beauty of the recreational trail.

All funds raised from the hunt will go towards trail maintenance.

The Friends of the Cataraqui Trail have created an online survey at cataraquitrail.ca, where trail users, both those participating in the quest and those who aren’t, can indicate where they feel maintenance is most needed.