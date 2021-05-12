Ontario Liberal Leader Del Duca outlines child-care plan in Kingston

Article content

KINGSTON — If elected, the Ontario Liberals would create an affordable child-care program that would create 1,200 child-care spaces in Kingston, the party leader said.

Speaking via video on Wednesday morning, Steven Del Duca said the province would spend about $1 billion and tap into more than $3 billion of funding included in last month’s federal budget to create the program.

“We have to move beyond the rhetoric and beyond the talk,” Del Duca said.

“There is a significant federal investment that is waiting, that is available, that can go directly to help hard-working Ontario families support themselves, their kids and build a stronger economy. I don’t want to waste that money, leave that money languishing.”

The plan would be phased in over almost three years and would, by 2024, see the creation of subsidized, licensed child-care spaces that would be available for $10 a day.

Del Duca said the province would need about 160,000 more child-care spaces under the plan.