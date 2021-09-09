Ontario Provincial Police looking for public's help in mischief incident

Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police have released surveillance video of a vehicle used in a mischief incident on a business on Dundas Street in Napanee on two occasions in August.
Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for information from the public related to a mischief incident that occurred to Deadleaf Distinguished Gentlemen barbershop and pub on Dundas Street in Greater Napanee last month.

Police responded on Aug. 19 to a report that eggs had been thrown overnight at the downtown business, a news release said. On Aug. 22, the business was egged again and a suspect vehicle was caught on camera launching eggs from within the vehicle out the window shortly before 7 a.m.

If anyone can identify the owner of the vehicle or has any information about the recent mischiefs, contact Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should responders wish to remain anonymous, they may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

