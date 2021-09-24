Ontario, Quebec police seek identity of auto fraudster

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Kingston Police said in a news release that, “The male makes a purchase of a vehicle online using a stolen credit card for the deposit, a fraudulent bank draft for the down payment and used a manufactured Quebec (drivers licence) with a stolen identity that contained a photo of who the vehicle was eventually delivered to.”

Some Quebec and Ontario police services are hoping the public can help them identify a man Kingston Police claim is responsible for several automobile frauds in the two provinces.

Kingston Police did not say how the man was connected to the area.

They claim the man used numerous aliases during the fraud, including Andre Ayotto, Anthony Garbish, Francesco Teoliesco, Paul Cote, Luc Vescovi, Graham Roderick Maclennan, David James Taylor, Belisle Francis, Frank Scriver, Christopher Plock, Christian Beaudin, Maurice David, Steve Higgins, Andre Pilote and Sebastien Viens.

Anyone with information regarding the true identity of the man is asked to contact Det. Brad Hughes at 613-549-4660, ext. 6286, or via email at bhughes@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.