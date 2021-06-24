Battersea man charged with arson

Article content

A Battersea man has been charged with two counts of arson after a fire Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to a building on Battersea Road in the village at about 9 p.m. where a general store and apartments were on fire. OPP said most of the fire was in the residential portion of the structure when they arrived.

The occupants of the building were evacuated by nearby neighbours who alerted them to the fire. All were able to exit safely and no one was injured, police said.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze while keeping it to a small portion of the building.

The OPP and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal investigated the fire and now one person has been charged.

Michael Garfield Ball, 56, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property. Ball has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on July 29.

Anyone with more information about the fire is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.