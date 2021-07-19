OPP charge Kingston man with five child pornography offences

Article content

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Kingston man with five child pornography-related offences.

Brian Hinch, 38, has been charged with the distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, sending sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years old, luring a person under the age of 16 and extortion.

The charges have not been proven in court. Hinch was arrested in Kingston on Friday and is currently being held in custody.

Acting Sgt. Annie Collins said the victim’s parents reported their child’s interactions with Hinch to the OPP last Thursday. She said the investigation has shown that the victim initially started communicating with Hinch over a popular social media chat platform. Investigators seized all of Hinch’s electronic devices.