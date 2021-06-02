OPP charge man with first-degree murder

Article content

The Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with another man’s death near Seeley’s Bay on Tuesday morning.

Jay Slade, 36, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, police said Wednesday evening.

The indignity to a dead body charge is under section 182(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada which states: “improperly or indecently interferes with or offers any indignity to a dead human body or human remains, whether buried or not.”

The charges have not been proven in court.

The OPP responded to a 911 call at the residence, just south of Seeley’s Bay, at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man dead and two others seriously injured. The pair were taken to hospital by Leeds and Grenville County Paramedics.

Officers took the accused into custody.