OPP charge man with impaired driving with two children in vehicle

A Napanee man has been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police after trying to drive impaired with his two children in the vehicle early Friday morning.

The OPP said that at about 1:30 a.m. officers were called to a home in Napanee after witnesses heard a loud argument and then saw a man trying to drive away with his two children in the vehicle. Neighbours in the area stopped the man from leaving until police arrived.

Officers conducted a roadside test on the man and he was arrested.

“The children were returned to a safe place and Family and Children’s Services was contacted,” OPP said.

The 38-year-old has been charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on Sept. 21. His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of other parties,” OPP said.