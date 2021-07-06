A Quebec driver is facing numerous charges from Ontario Provincial Police after one of their cruisers was rammed while trying to pull over a vehicle on Sunday.

The OPP said that at about 5:30 p.m. they were called to investigate a report of a Ford Fusion being driven erratically in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

OPP charge Quebec driver with ramming cruiser, flight from police

When they found the Fusion, it was being driven in a dangerous manner, passing vehicles on the shoulder and travelling at a high rate of speed. The OPP said the vehicle was also the subject of another investigation in another police jurisdiction but they did not say what the investigation entailed.

The OPP said in a news release that when an officer went to pull over the vehicle, the driver, who was alone in the car, refused to stop. When the cruiser came closer, the driver used their vehicle to ram the cruiser. Multiple other officers were then called in and they worked as a team to block in the erratic driver.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver was arrested.

Police have charged Andre Merilainen-Cayen, 30, of Gatineau, Que., with dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood-alcohol ratio over the legal limit.

Merilainen-Cayen was held in OPP custody to appear before bail court and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.