OPP charge Scarborough driver with multiple offences on Highway 401

A driver from Scarborough is facing numerous charges from Ontario Provincial Police after he was pulled over heading east on Highway 401.

The OPP said in a news release that at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was on patrol when they spotted a speeding vehicle near Napanee.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The OPP said the driver showed signs of impairment, so a roadside alcohol screen test was administered. The driver was arrested as a result of the test and taken to the Lennox and Addington detachment of the OPP for further testing.

As a result, the OPP have charged Vincent Lewis, 25, with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit, driving with an open container of alcohol, stunt driving and driving while suspended.

Lewis was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on May 4. His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.