OPP charge three people with impaired driving in three days
A Kingston man has been charged by Ontario Provincial Police after an officer spotted a speeding vehicle on Highway 401 on Sunday night.
The OPP said in a news release that just before 9 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding east through Kingston. The officer pulled over the vehicle and began an investigation. The driver was taken into custody and was taken north to the South Frontenac detachment.
OPP charge three people with impaired driving in three days
They have charged Martin Santyr, 55, with impaired driving and stunt driving.
Santyr’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven as his expense. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.
OPP charge driver with impaired by drugs
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a South Frontenac man after they received a report of a possibly impaired driver on County Road 38 early Tuesday morning.
The OPP said in a news release that they received the report at about 1 a.m. They were told the vehicle was being driven north. When officers found the vehicle, they noticed it was being driven in an erratic manner.
Officers spoke with the driver and he was taken into custody. A drug recognition expert officer tested the man and officers seized a quantity of a substance they suspect to be fentanyl.
As a result, Courtney Durance, 32, was charged with impaired driving, possession of fentanyl and driving while suspended.
The driver’s licence was further suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded at his expense. The driver was held in OPP custody to appear in bail court the next day and is scheduled to reappear on July 22.
ATV driver charged criminally
A young Kingstonian was charged by Ontario Provincial Police after they were asked to check on the driver of an ATV on County Road 38 Tuesday night.
The OPP said in a news release that at about 10 p.m. they received a call about an ATV driver on the highway near Verona. The caller suspected the driver may be impaired.
Officers found the ATV at a service centre nearby. When officers asked the driver to provide a breath sample for a roadside test, they refused.
As a result, Hunter Turner, 21, was charged with impaired driving and failing to comply with a breath demand.
Turner is scheduled to appear in court on July 8. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the ATV was impounded for seven days that their expense.