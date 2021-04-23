Article content

Two people — one from Oakville and the other from Aurora — were charged by Ontario Provincial Police on Monday after an officer spotted some erratic driving.

The OPP said in a news release that at about 8:30 p.m., they saw the vehicle being driven west near Napanee in an unpredictable manner.

OPP find 16 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

“Police initiated a traffic stop and determined that marijuana was readily available within the vehicle,” the OPP said. “During the course of the investigation, officers located a hockey bag full of marijuana and a large quantity of cash.”

The driver and the passenger were both arrested and taken to the OPP detachment in Napanee.

The OPP said they seized about 16 pounds of marijuana and nearly $12,000 cash.

Annie Tomei, 23, of Oakville and Andrew Storms, 29, of Aurora were charged by police with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession for the purpose of distributing contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on June 22.