OPP investigate fatal crash in Central Frontenac

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday night near Sharbot Lake.

The OPP said in a news release that emergency services were called to the rural road at about 8 p.m. for the single-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, they found that the driver likely lost control of their vehicle, had struck a tree and when it stopped it caught fire.

“Central Frontenac Fire and Rescue extinguished the fully engulfed vehicle,” the OPP said. “The lone occupant of the vehicle was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

The OPP have not yet been able to identify the driver.

Police closed the road for a technical collision investigation. They reopened it at about 3:20 a.m. and the vehicle was taken to the Centre of Forensic Science in Toronto for expert examination.

The investigating is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.