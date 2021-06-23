OPP investigating cause of fire in Battersea

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire that damaged a general store and apartment building on Battersea Tuesday evening.

OPP said they were called to the building on Battersea Road in the small community at about 9 p.m. When they arrived the residential side of the building was on fire. Police said nearby residents had alerted the occupants of the building of the fire and all were able to escape without injury.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue firefighters extinguished the blaze while keeping it contained to a small portion of the building.

The OPP said that the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is also investigating.

Anyone information about the fire is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.