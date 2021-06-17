Article content

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed a 20-year-old Kingston woman Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Highway 15 near Woodburn Road at about 6 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston woman, 20, dies from injuries suffered in two-vehicle crash Back to video

The OPP said their initial investigation has revealed that a pickup truck being driven south by the woman entered the northbound lane and stuck a cube van.

“The investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision,” OPP said.

Matt Mills, spokesperson for Frontenac County, said Frontenac Paramedics treated the woman aggressively at the scene and while transporting her to Kingston General Hospital. She later died of her injuries in hospital.

The driver of the cube van was not injured and required no treatment from paramedics.

The OPP have withheld the name of the woman to give them time to notify her next of kin.

“South Frontenac OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of Quinte OPP Traffic Collision Investigators,” the OPP said.

Highway 15 at Woodburn Road was closed to all traffic and then reopened at about 5 a.m.