OPP investigating suspicious fire

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious fire that took place last Friday night.

The OPP said in a news release that at about 11:25 p.m. they were called to a Battersea business alongside South Frontenac Fire and Rescue for a structure fire.

“South Frontenac Fire Rescue extinguished the fire quickly but the business sustained damage to an outer wall and a gas pump,” OPP said. “The fire has since been deemed suspicious in nature.”

The OPP is still investigating the fire and would like to hear from anyone who may have information about it. Those with information are asked to call the Frontenac detachment at 613-372-1932 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).