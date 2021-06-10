Article content

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman last Friday.

Emergency services were called to a home on Railton Road, southeast of Sydenham at about 3 p.m. where a woman had been found unresponsive by family members. The Frontenac Fire Department and Frontenac Paramedics responded but the 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP investigating woman's sudden death Back to video

OPP are now considering the death suspicious.

“Upon further investigation at the scene, it was determined that the death required further investigation,” Const. Richard Martin told the Whig-Standard.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the OPP crime unit are investigating. The woman’s identity has not been released. Martin said they are still informing her next of kin.