Ontario Provincial Police in eastern Ontario laid more than 1,350 charges over Canada Road Safety Week, 280 of which were on roads they patrol in Lennox and Addington, Frontenac and Leeds and Grenville counties.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Insp. David Tovell, OPP East Region manager of traffic and marine programs, said in a news release. “Speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving are unacceptable and put lives at risk.”

OPP lay more than 1,350 charges over Canada Road Safety Week

During May 18 to 24 officers stopped approximately 2,500 vehicles between the Quebec border and Quinte West, in Ottawa and in the Ottawa Valley.

During the week, officers across the region stopped 1,201 drivers for speeding, 49 for failing to wear a seatbelt, 27 for stunt driving, 23 for impaired driving and 16 for distracted driving.

The remaining charges included 18 for failing to yield, 13 for careless driving, four for driving while prohibited, and 16 others were drivers who were suspected of impaired driving and registered in the warning range.

In Lennox and Addington, officers charged 58 drivers for speeding, six for stunt driving, two for not wearing a seatbelt, one for impaired driving and another for distracted driving.

In Frontenac, officers charged 106 drivers for speeding, nine for not wearing a seatbelt, one for impaired driving and another for distracted driving.

In Leeds and Grenville, officers charged 88 drivers for speeding, six for not wearing a seatbelt, and one for impaired driving.

“OPP officers across East Region will continue to be out on the roads 24-7 looking for drivers who put lives in danger,” the news release said.