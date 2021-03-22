OPP lay several criminal charges following speeding stop on 401 in Tyendinaga

Two people are facing several criminal charges after they were stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga Township on Thursday.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer pulled over an eastbound vehicle just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for travelling above the posted speed limit. The officer noticed stolen property inside the vehicle while interacting with the vehicle’s occupants.

The driver and occupant were placed under arrest, and a search of the vehicle revealed a stolen dealer licence plate and 10 catalytic converters along with a quantity of Canadian currency and Fentanyl.

Police have charged driver Justin Joselin Morris-Geronimo, 23, of North York with possession of stolen property, possession of proceeds of crime, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, speeding and failing to surrender a driver’s license.

Wender Antoine, a 23-year-old from Montreal, is charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime and possession of a schedule one substance.

Both of the accused were released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on May 25.