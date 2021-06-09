OPP piecing together timeline leading up to suspicious death of Seeleys Bay man

Article content

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the community to help them piece together what happened prior to the suspicious death of a man in his Seeleys Bay home.

On June 1, at about 4:30 a.m.. emergency services were called to 120 Hwy. 15 and, when they arrived, they found Colin Gill, 44, dead and two others seriously injured. They also found Jay Slade, seemingly uninjured.

Slade, 36, has since been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police with first-degree murder, indignity to a dead body, and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. The charges have not been proven in court. He appeared in court in Brockville on Wednesday and his next appearance is scheduled for June 30. He is being held at the Brockville jail.

During Slade’s appearance via teleconference on Wednesday morning before Justice of the Peace John Doran, defence lawyer Glenn Sandberg asked for the delay in order to review the particulars of the case presented by the Crown.

At the request of Assistant Crown Attorney Jacqueline Masse, Doran added a third name, Betty Slade, to a list of people with whom the accused is not to communicate. He has also been ordered to have no contact with Blake Slade and Mary Slade.

Masse said more names may be added to the list as witnesses become identified in the OPP investigation.