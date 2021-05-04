OPP search for rightful owner of 18th-century Bible

Article content

Ontario Provincial Police are hoping to find a home for a two-volume Bible from the 1700s.

Const. Shannon Cork of the Lennox and Addington OPP said a person dropped off the two volumes and asked to remain anonymous. They didn’t provide any other information.

Cork said the volumes of the Family Bible are 15 inches long, 10 inches wide and about three inches thick. The brown exterior is a felt material.

She said they are in pretty rough shape and have some water damage. A few of the pages are also folded and torn.

Anyone with information about the Bible is asked to contact the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.