OPP search for rightful owner of 18th-century Bible
Article content
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping to find a home for a two-volume Bible from the 1700s.
Const. Shannon Cork of the Lennox and Addington OPP said a person dropped off the two volumes and asked to remain anonymous. They didn’t provide any other information.
OPP search for rightful owner of 18th-century Bible Back to video
Cork said the volumes of the Family Bible are 15 inches long, 10 inches wide and about three inches thick. The brown exterior is a felt material.
She said they are in pretty rough shape and have some water damage. A few of the pages are also folded and torn.
Anyone with information about the Bible is asked to contact the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.