OPP search for wrong-way driver they say caused fiery crash on Highway 401
Article content
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a driver of a vehicle they say was being driven the wrong way on Highway 401 and caused a fiery crash early Monday morning.
The OPP said in a news release that at about 12:30 a.m. they were called to investigate an eastbound transport truck engulfed in flames on Highway 401 between Montreal Street and Highway 15.
OPP search for wrong-way driver they say caused fiery crash on Highway 401 Back to video
“Investigation revealed a vehicle, travelling the wrong way on the highway, struck the transport truck,” the OPP said. “The driver of the other motor vehicle was observed leaving the scene on foot.”
The OPP’s canine unit and emergency response teams were called in to search for the driver, but they were unsuccessful. Their investigation is ongoing.
The OPP said the transport truck’s driver was not injured.
The highway was closed either fully or partially for more than five hours as the vehicles were removed and the road was cleaned up.
“Police would like to hear from any witnesses that may have any formation in relation to this occurrence,” the OPP said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call South Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
Advertisement
Article content
Traffic complaint leads to criminal charges
A Kingston driver has been charged by Ontario Provincial Police after they responded to a traffic complaint on Saturday evening.
The OPP said in a news release that at about 8 p.m. they received a call from a resident who suspected a driver on County Road 38 in South Frontenac was drunk behind the wheel.
Officers found the vehicle and spoke to the driver. An investigation ensued and the driver was arrested.
Plessy Vivian, 54, of Kingston has been charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood-alcohol ratio over the legal limit.
Vivian’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. Vivian was released from OPP custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26 in Kingston.