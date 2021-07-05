OPP searching for Cloyne man, 85

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for an 85-year-old Cloyne man who hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

The OPP said Norman Ross was last spoken to on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. before leaving his home to travel to Whitby. While he could have taken another route, it is believed Ross would have taken Highway 41 to Highway 7, and then south on Highway 37 to Highway 401, then west to Whitby, but he never arrived at his destination. The OPP said he would likely have been driving a red, 2012 Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab pickup truck.

https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_ER/status/1412114544709799937?s=20

Ross is white, about 160 pounds, five-foot-eight, and has white hair and a white beard.

Anyone in contact with Ross or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.