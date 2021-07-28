OPP searching for dirt bike, trailer thief

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two dirt bikes and a trailer were taken from a government dock in Sharbot Lake last week.

The OPP said they learned of the overnight theft on July 20. The report stated that the two bikes and their trailer were stolen from the dock at 1180 Cannon Rd. in Sharbot Lake. The theft would have occurred between July 19 at 7 p.m. and July 20 at 7:31 a.m.

One bike is a grey 2021 Kawasaki, KLX300 model, with Ontario licence plate 0S7L4. The other is a blue Yamaha, TTR128 model, and is covered in stickers. The utility trailer is homemade and is four feet wide and seven feet long.

Anyone with information about the left is asked to contact the Sharbot Lake or Frontenac OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, or tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.