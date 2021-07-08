OPP have located missing man, boy in Addington Highlands Township

The search for two missing people who had become lost in the trails of the Addington Highlands Township ended around 1 p.m. Thursday when they were located safe and well.

Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police’s emergency response team, canine unit and helicopter had been searching trails in the area of Concession Road 5 since Wednesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a man and a boy who went missing from an address in Flinton on Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP said they were called at about 10 p.m. by the boy’s mother to an address on Flinton Road, just northwest of Kaladar, where Dwayne Philips, 36, and Michael Rahm, 8, hadn’t returned from an ATV ride.

Const. Shannon Cork said the pair left the property to ride the trails nearby at about 5:30 p.m. Rahm’s mother expected they’d be gone for about an hour. When they didn’t return, she went searching for them herself but was unsuccessful. Neither had a cell phone with them.

Officers, including members of the emergency response team, canine unit and helicopter unit have been searching the area ever since. Cork said the pair were last seen entering the trails off 5th Concession Road South.

Phillips is white, five-foot-seven, about 182 pounds, with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Cabela’s camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple laces and a black helmet.

Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, a Spiderman coat, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.

They were riding a camo-coloured Polaris Sportsman 500 HO four-wheeler. The ATV also has a black front rack.

The OPP said they are not seeking volunteers to help them with the search at this time as they have established a grid to search. Cork said if they need volunteers, they will reach out.

The trails in the area vary from logging roads to hiking and ATV trails. Cork said the search area is vast.

They are asking that if anyone may have seen the pair entering a trail, on the trail or filling up on gas in the area to call them.

Anyone with any information can call the Lennox and Addington County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.