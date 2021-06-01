OPP searching for Odessa man, 25

Tyler Andrew Johnston, 25, of Odessa was last seen a week ago when he left home with a friend. Ontario Provincial Police are now asking for the public's help finding him.
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a 25-year-old Odessa man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Tyler Andrew Johnston was last seen at about 5 p.m. last Wednesday when he left home with a friend. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants.

The OPP said Johnston has connections to Ottawa, Greater Napanee and Kingston. They said he may have been spotted in Ottawa on Friday.

Johnston is a white man about six-foot-one and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair in a buzz cut and a tattoo of “Johnston” on his left forearm.

Anyone in contact with Johnston or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

