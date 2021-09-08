OPP searching for woman
Article content
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman last seen in Lennox and Addington County on Tuesday.
The OPP said Miranda Hinds was in the area at about 1 p.m., and they are concerned about her whereabouts. They said she has ties to Centre Hastings and the Kingston area as well.
OPP searching for woman Back to video
Hinds is a white woman who is about six feet tall with a thin build. She has blue eyes and blond hair that is cut to just about her shoulders. She also has a tattoo of a heart between her shoulders.
Anyone in contact with Hinds or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.