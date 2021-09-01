OPP searching for Odessa man

Article content

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing Odessa man and are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Jason Cartie, 45, was last seen Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. when he left his home with a few belongings and did not return.

Cartie is described as a white man, about six feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair styled in a buzz-cut and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black or blue running shoes.

“Police are concerned about his whereabouts,” the OPP said.

Anyone in contact with Cartie or who has information about his location is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.